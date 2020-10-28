Elizabeth "Libby" BarberRidgeland - Libby was the daughter of the late Eugene Foster (Taw) Love and Anne Wynn Love. Libby lived her life in a way that always reflected her love and faith in Jesus. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, Tim; daughter Abby and son in law Matthew; son Nash and daughter in law Emily; sister Lynda (Jon), and mother in law Betty, as well as her much beloved brothers in laws and sisters in laws, nieces and nephews, and so many special friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Madison WMU group or the Wingard Home Ministry.There will be a drive through visitation in her honor on Thursday, October 29, at First Baptist Church of Madison from 4-6 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison on Friday, October 30 at noon.