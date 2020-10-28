1/1
Elizabeth "Libby" Barber
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Libby" Barber

Ridgeland - Libby was the daughter of the late Eugene Foster (Taw) Love and Anne Wynn Love. Libby lived her life in a way that always reflected her love and faith in Jesus. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, Tim; daughter Abby and son in law Matthew; son Nash and daughter in law Emily; sister Lynda (Jon), and mother in law Betty, as well as her much beloved brothers in laws and sisters in laws, nieces and nephews, and so many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Madison WMU group or the Wingard Home Ministry.

There will be a drive through visitation in her honor on Thursday, October 29, at First Baptist Church of Madison from 4-6 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison on Friday, October 30 at noon.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved