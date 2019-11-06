Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Liz" Bradford


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Liz" Bradford Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Bradford

Jackson - Irene Elizabeth (Liz) Bradford, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 - 12:00 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood, Mississippi. A private family service and burial will be held following the visitation.

Liz is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Her love of gardening, decorating and Early American antiques was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a graduate of Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi and Mississippi College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction. At Mississippi College she was chosen Homecoming Queen, campus beauty and Miss Courtesy. She was a member of the Kissimee Social Club and a leader in numerous service organizations.

While attending Mississippi College, Liz worked for Kennington's Department Store, Northside Baptist Church, and for the office of the president of Mississippi College. After graduation, she was employed by Henley and Henley Law Firm before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi, but lived in Jackson for the majority of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. William Meredith Bradford, sons and daughters- in-law Evan and Wendy Bradford, and Keith and Sheri Bradford. She is also survived by six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Reed Bradford, Katherine Bradford, Zach Lancon, Austin Bradford, Meredith Bradford and Keitan Bradford; a sister JoAnn Waldrop Harlow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nina Seldon Lawson Waldrop and Reed Warren Waldrop, and her brother Roger Warren Waldrop. The family requests memorials be made to Stewpot Community Services in Jackson, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -