Elizabeth "Liz" Bradford
Jackson - Irene Elizabeth (Liz) Bradford, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 - 12:00 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood, Mississippi. A private family service and burial will be held following the visitation.
Liz is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Her love of gardening, decorating and Early American antiques was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a graduate of Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi and Mississippi College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction. At Mississippi College she was chosen Homecoming Queen, campus beauty and Miss Courtesy. She was a member of the Kissimee Social Club and a leader in numerous service organizations.
While attending Mississippi College, Liz worked for Kennington's Department Store, Northside Baptist Church, and for the office of the president of Mississippi College. After graduation, she was employed by Henley and Henley Law Firm before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi, but lived in Jackson for the majority of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. William Meredith Bradford, sons and daughters- in-law Evan and Wendy Bradford, and Keith and Sheri Bradford. She is also survived by six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Reed Bradford, Katherine Bradford, Zach Lancon, Austin Bradford, Meredith Bradford and Keitan Bradford; a sister JoAnn Waldrop Harlow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nina Seldon Lawson Waldrop and Reed Warren Waldrop, and her brother Roger Warren Waldrop. The family requests memorials be made to Stewpot Community Services in Jackson, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019