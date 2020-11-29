Elizabeth Collier Swales



Flowood - Elizabeth Collier Swales, 94, passed away on November 28, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood from 10am to 11am with Funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at the Carthage City Cemetery.



Elizabeth was born December 24, 1925 in Canton, MS, to William Alsey and Mattie Stribling Collier. She lived in Carthage until her marriage in 1946 to Jack Wilbur Swales. She also lived in Jackson being a Charter member of Wesley Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School many years. In 1977 she moved to Madison where she lived for 30 years until 2007 when she moved to Flowood, where she was a member of Riverside Church.



Elizabeth, (Lib), graduated from Carthage High School and attended Bob Jones University majoring in business administration. She worked as a legal secretary for 45 years, her last employment being secretary at Madison United Methodist Church. She was a charter member of Jackson Legal Secretaries having written the by-laws for that association. She was a former member of Jackson Business and Professional Women's Organization. Also, she was on the Ladies Staff for former Governor Paul B. Johnson.



Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Jack Wilbur Swales; a son Jack Wilbur Swales, Jr.; a daughter Libby Swales Till; a grandson Jack Douglas Mann and a sister Margery Collier Burnham.



Survivors include a daughter Martha Swales Evans (Scott); 3 grandchildren Collier Thomas Evans, Sarah Elizabeth Evans Masterson (Craig) and Jessica Amy Evans Layton (Tim). Also 3 great grandchildren Claire Elizabeth Masterson, Emilia Charlotte Masterson, and Leo Charles Layton.



Memorials may be given to Riverside Church, P.O. Box 321180, Flowood, MS 39232.









