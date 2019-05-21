|
Elizabeth Faye Harvey
Madison - Elizabeth Faye Harvey (Lindsay) died on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Faye was born in Leake County, Tuscola, Mississippi on September 18, 1929. She married Bill Harvey in December 1951. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2015.
Faye's entire life revolved around 3 things: her faith, her family, and her work.
She and Billy were very active members of several churches and Christian organizations through the years, and devoted much of their time to helping people—whether friends or strangers— in any way they could. Most recently, both of them especially cherished the friendships they made in their Senior Sunday School Class at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Faye's family was a close second to her faith. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved each one of her sons, grandsons, and great-grandchildren—as unique as each one was, she always knew how to give them the guidance and comfort they needed. She loved to hear about their lives and interests. Especially in her later years, it was the light of her life.
Faye was also a skilled and dedicated employee for over 35 years with the Mississippi Supreme Court. She loved her work and many friends she made there through the years.
She is survived by two much loved sons Bill Harvey (Judy) and Barry Harvey (Penny); two much loved grandsons Brett Harvey (Sonya) and Steven Harvey (Jessie); one brother (Billy) and one sister (Barbara). She took particular delight in her great-grandchildren—Ben, Sam, and Olivia, who was named in her honor—and loved them with all the love she possessed.
Faye, mom, grandmommy, Mrs. Harvey, you were the cornerstone on which our family stood. Your wisdom, love, and quiet strength have made us better people. We will try to uphold your example until we see you again.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday 5/21/19 at 11 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Gideons.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Judy, for her special loving care for the last 4 ½ years.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019