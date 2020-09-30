Elizabeth "Betty" Faye Tackett Lack
Clinton - Elizabeth "Betty" Faye Tackett Lack, 82, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, October 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lack was born on October 14, 1937 to the late Manley and Grace Hester Tackett. She was a faithful member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church. When her health allowed, she enjoyed doing aerobics at the Baptist Healthplex. She enjoyed being outdoors and was always on the go. One of her greatest joys in life was being Mimi to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lack; stepson, Michael Lack, Jr.; and brothers, Manley "Sonny" Tackett and William "Billy" Tackett.
Mrs. Lack is survived by her sons, Phillip Cook (Sandy), Steven Cook, Jimmy Cook and Johnny Cook (Barbara); grandchildren, April Cook, Sean Cook, Lisa Cook, Dustin Cook and Michael Lack, II; great grandchildren, Hazel Selah Cook, Mason Cook and Sophia Cook; and her sister, Charlotte Ann Chadwick (Charles).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison Heights Baptist Church at www.morrisonheights.org
or 3000 Hampstead Blvd, Clinton, MS 39056.
