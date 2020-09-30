1/
Elizabeth Faye Tackett "Betty" Lack
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Faye Tackett Lack

Clinton - Elizabeth "Betty" Faye Tackett Lack, 82, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, October 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Lack was born on October 14, 1937 to the late Manley and Grace Hester Tackett. She was a faithful member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church. When her health allowed, she enjoyed doing aerobics at the Baptist Healthplex. She enjoyed being outdoors and was always on the go. One of her greatest joys in life was being Mimi to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lack; stepson, Michael Lack, Jr.; and brothers, Manley "Sonny" Tackett and William "Billy" Tackett.

Mrs. Lack is survived by her sons, Phillip Cook (Sandy), Steven Cook, Jimmy Cook and Johnny Cook (Barbara); grandchildren, April Cook, Sean Cook, Lisa Cook, Dustin Cook and Michael Lack, II; great grandchildren, Hazel Selah Cook, Mason Cook and Sophia Cook; and her sister, Charlotte Ann Chadwick (Charles).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison Heights Baptist Church at www.morrisonheights.org or 3000 Hampstead Blvd, Clinton, MS 39056.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakewood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved