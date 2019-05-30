Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Pearl - Elizabeth "Dianne" Hooper, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at her home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Dianne is survived by daughters, Tracy D. Prouty (Tommy), Mary Beth Brown (Jim), Rhonda Jo Ezell, Melissa Stonestreet Paxton, and Michelle Hooper Porter (Russ); siblings, Denise Shearer Record (Tim), Joe Kelly (Judy), Kenneth Kelly (Susan), and Brenda Kelly; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dianne was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald Ray Hooper; brothers, David Johnson and Devlin Shearer; as well as her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Visitation will be held immediately prior to the service beginning at 2:00pm.

Memorials may be made in Dianne's name to C.A.R.A.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 30, 2019
