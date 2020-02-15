|
Elizabeth Joy Allen
Jackson - Elizabeth Joy Allen, 82, of Jackson, MS passed away at Belhaven Senior Care in Jackson, MS on February 13, 2020.
Joy was born in Jackson, MS on December 16, 1937 to Althea Rose and Thomas Wilroy Allen. She attended Central High School her first two years and was in the first graduating class of Murrah High School. She graduated from Belhaven College with a degree in Music.
Before her illness, she worked for Colonial Heights Baptist Church in the Music Department. Joy was a classical pianist and a member of the Chaminade Club and the MacDowell Music Club, both of Jackson. Many enjoyed her classical performances.
Joy loved her family and researched her family tree. She was an avid collector of antiques, but few will know that she learned to fly in the late 60s.
Joy is survived by her brother, Thomas Wilroy (Skip) Allen, Jr. and was predeceased by her mother, Althea Rose Lyon Allen, and father, Thomas Wilroy Allen.
Funeral Services will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS at noon on Monday, Feb 17, 2020. Visitation for Elizabeth Joy Allen will be held at Parkway Funeral Home February 17, 2020 from 10 am to noon.
Memorial donations may be made in Joy's name to Colonial Heights Baptist Church of Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020