Elizabeth Louise McElroy ToomeyBrandon - Elizabeth Louise McElroy Toomey passed away on Wednesday, the 26th of August 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was 89 years of age.The daughter of James and Elizabeth McElroy and adored little sister of Mary Love and Nell, she was born on the 6th of March 1931, in Prentiss County, Mississippi. She loved basketball and piano and graduated from Baldwin High School. She went on to Mississippi College, where she graduated with a major in religious education. There, she met Donald R. Toomey. Elizabeth joined Don in marriage on June 28, 1952. They welcomed five children and lived and worked at churches throughout Mississippi until his death in 1987.Striving to lead a Christian life, she saw raising her children as her most important duty, and she participated wholeheartedly as a pastor's wife in many aspects of the church. She served in choir, as a pianist, and in Woman's Missionary Union. She loved welcoming new members to the community. Elizabeth worked as a church secretary, teaching piano lessons, serving as a substitute teacher, and working for the Jackson Clarion Ledger and the Salvation Army. A woman of deep faith, she read the Bible daily and loved attending church. She loved knowledge, music, and nature.Liz is survived by her loving family: Mrs. Rebecca Austin of Houston (Sean), Mr. Donald R. Toomey, Jr. of Greenwood, MS (Gwen), Ms. Kathryn Roman of Baton Rouge, Mr. David Toomey of Birmingham (Ben) and Mr. Richard Toomey of Huntsville (Jan); her sister-in-law Mrs. Kathleen Toomey Lott and brother-in-law Dr. James E. Toomey; her twelve nieces and nephews; her grandchildren Jennifer, Robert, Timothy, Bennett, Kathryn, Michael, Andrew, and Davis; and her four great-grandsons. She is preceded in death by her father James, her mother Elizabeth, her sisters Mary Love and Nell. Elizabeth's family expresses its deepest gratitude to her caregivers at Riggs Manor and Martha Coker. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service in Moselle, MS. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that support be directed to individuals and their caregivers battling dementia.Matthew 25:40