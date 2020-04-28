|
Elizabeth "Beth" Mahaffey
Ridgeland - Elizabeth "Beth" Mahaffey of Ridgeland, MS went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 26, 2020 at the age of 87 years. A private service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Parkway Ridgeland, Mississippi on Thursday, April, 30th.
Beth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years Robert A. Mahaffey "Bob" and their first son Robbie Mahaffey. Beth is survived by her three loving children Kevin Mahaffey (Natalie), Tim Mahaffey (Cynthia) and Beverly Mahaffey. The special loves of her life are found in nine grandchildren, Bethany Mahaffey- Haggard, Rebekah Mahaffey, Rob Mahaffey, Sloan Zepponi, Olivia Mahaffey, Mason Mahaffey, Clayton Mahaffey, Tack Mahaffey, Fuller Mahaffey and two great grandchildren Ainsley Cauthen (Sloan) and Ellis Haggard (Bethany). Mama Beth was bigger than life, one of a kind and loved all of her children and family.
Born and raised on a dairy farm in Rankin County to Lola & George "Bunyard" Bethany she was the only daughter with six brothers and graduated Florence High School where she was a cheerleader. Beth was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgeland, board member to New Stage Theatre and over the years supported numerous Mississippi charities, non-profits and ministries. She loved to travel and on occasions traveled the world taking her quick wit and personality wherever she visited. As a hobby Beth loved art & décor. Her home and offices are full of eclectic paintings, furniture and rare finds that are unique and special as she was. Classy, sassy and straightforward honest, she never met a stranger and after meeting Beth you certainly never would forget her.
Beth the Business Owner & Sales Woman:
Beth learned to be a business woman and serve the community early by working in her mother's Rankin County country store. After high school she worked at the Daily Newspaper where she met Bob Mahaffey and in 1951 they were married. On their honeymoon to the big town of Belzoni, Mississippi, Bob & Beth sold their only car to start Independent Printers and bought their first printing press. (Later to become Mahaffeys' Quality Printing) While Bob worked the press room floor, Beth traveled the streets of Jackson, Mississippi to meet with clients and prospects and develop business for their small print shop. She loved her clients, treated them like family and with a firm work ethic fast developed a strong business reputation.
Beth's legacy of loving family, loving people and working hard will carry on through her children and grandchildren who lead the business today, always understanding the expectations she set by her life's example.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a gift be made to The Robert A. Mahaffey Jr. Memorial Award at the University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi (Established in 1976 in memory of their late son Robert "Robbie" Mahaffey Jr., UMMC graduate student in immunopathology.) Beth and Bob set up the The Robert A. Mahaffey Jr. Memorial Award - the first research award established at UMMC for the recognition, encouragement and promotion of superior scientific capabilities of young medical investigators.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020