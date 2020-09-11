Elizabeth "Liz" Miller Cox



Hattiesburg, MS - Elizabeth ("Liz") Miller Cox of Hattiesburg, MS was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 84 years old.



Mrs. Cox is survived by her three children: daughters Susan Coco (Philip) of Hattiesburg, Sally Evilsizor (Ron Nichols) of Flowood, and a son Jay Cox (Susie) of Benton. She also leaves behind three sisters, Francis Mistich of Yazoo City, Dorothy Hoof, and Willie Jessop of Brandon, a cousin, Ruth Miller Smith (John) of Brandon, seven grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cox and her parents Marcy and Trenis Miller.



Elizabeth was born and raised in Yazoo City. She attended Yazoo City High School and was an Administrative Assistant at Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. In 1996, she and John moved to Hattiesburg where they joined First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg. Liz spent a large part of her time after retirement taking care of her disabled brother-in-law. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.



Serving as pallbearers are Brian, Barrett, and Zack Coco, Hunter Cox, Michael and Tanner Evilsizor, Jason and Jackson Smith. Cash Coco will serve as an honorary pallbearer.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Internment and a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Yazoo City, MS at Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of the Hulett Winstead Funeral Home of Hattiesburg. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg.









