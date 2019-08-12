|
Elizabeth "Bettye" Murff Outlaw Byrd
Jackson - Elizabeth "Bettye" Murff Outlaw Byrd was born in Aberdeen, MS on December 10, 1929 and departed to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 10, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson and member of Parkway Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, laughed with the Coffee Ladies, and honored God. Bettye was an accountant with Ernst & Ernst and later with Deloitte & Touche from where she retired to spend more time with her family and friends.
Bettye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She always had a beautiful smile, enjoyed caring for her family, and loved hosting Sunday lunch at her house after church. She was a part of the hospitality committee at Parkway Baptist Church where she helped many families feel welcomed throughout the years she spent there. She had a servants heart and loved life and everyone around her. She had a beautiful voice that she used to praise Jesus and make her family smile.
She is survived by her husband Owen W. "Buddy" Byrd, her three children Cynthia Outlaw Acy (Jerry), John Willard Outlaw (Nita), and Susan Outlaw Harrison (Robert), her grandchildren Jarrett Outlaw (Regina), CMSgt Rob Harrison (Kendra), Stephanie Acy Roan (Eric), and Daphne Outlaw Landrum (David), numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and her second family Evelyn Byrd McAlpin, Douglas Byrd, and Tommy Byrd, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bettye was proceeded in death by her parents Clyde and Ophelia Murff, her first husband Willard Outlaw, her brother Clyde Murff, Jr., her sister Juanita Murff Hemphill, and her granddaughter Michelle Acy Sykes.
Visitation for Bettye will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church from 11:00am to 2:00pm with a service immediately following. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to Parkway Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019