Elizabeth Pope Breckenridge Barrett
Indianola - Funeral services for Elizabeth Pope Breckenridge Barrett, 89 of Indianola will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Indianola. She passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home. Burial will be in the Indianola City Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.
Libby was born on October 28, 1930 in Hattiesburg, MS. She graduated from Mississippi Women's College in 1952. She then moved to Indianola where she taught music for the Indianola School District. Libby married Charles William Barrett on January 14, 1956 and they made their home in Indianola.
Libby was an active member of the First Baptist Church where she served as interim choir director for many years. She served as Regent of the David Holmes Chapter of the DAR and also was President of the Twentieth Century Club of Indianola. She enjoyed being a faithful member of The Four Seasons Bridge Club for 62 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015. She is survived by her children, Johnson Noel Barrett II (Liz), Charles William Barrett, Jr. and Elizabeth Barrett Wright (Robert); seven grandchildren, Alexander Scott Barrett, Charles William Barrett III (Hilary), Noelle Barrett Linebach (Sean), Olivia Barrett Ellis (Gib), Mary Clyde Barrett King (Miller), Robert Young Wright IV (Taylor) and Barrett Elizabeth Wright. Libby was a proud great grandmother to six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Breckenridge of Hattiesburg, MS; brother-in-law, Richard Noel Barrett (Rebecca) and sister-in-law, Doris Barrett Fisackerly (Howard). Many nieces and nephews who also mourn her loss.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Peggy Armstrong, Mary Waller, and Mae Stewart.
There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church prior to the services. Memorials gifts may be sent to The First Baptist Church, 202 Catchings Avenue, Indianola, MS 38751 or to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020