Elizabeth Rogers Windham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Rogers Windham

Elizabeth Rogers Windham, 80, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Leslie Rogers; mother, Elizabeth Bissell Rogers; and husband, Charles H. Windham, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Murray Windham of Laurel; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Robert Hutchison of Jackson; two grandsons, Charley Hutchison and Forrest Hutchison of Jackson; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Dr. Watts Davis of Laurel; and nieces and nephews.

A graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and Millsaps College, she taught elementary school in Greenville before coming back to Laurel and marrying Charley Windham and raising two daughters. She was active in Daughters of the American Revolution, the Laurel Country Club, First-Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, and Chi Omega.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel with Dr. Randy Turner and Rev. Luke Ponder officiating.

Pallbearers will be Charley Hutchison, Forrest Hutchison, Joey Davis, Dr. Watts Davis, Dr. Evan Davis, and George Bassi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First-Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.

Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lake Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
3100 Audubon Drive
Laurel, MS 39440
601-428-5235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved