Elizabeth Smith Williams
Greenville - Elizabeth Smith Williams, 89, of Greenville, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at Delta Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
Elizabeth was born November 8th, 1929 in Brookhaven, the daughter of Fred and Ruby Smith.
She worked as a teacher for most of her life. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, and she served as treasurer for Delta Kappa Gamma.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Hilry A. Williams.
She is survived by three children, Randy (Janice) Williams of Hixson, TN, Ken (Marilyn) Williams of Greenville, and Mary Lynn Williams of Greenville; one grandson, Hayden Williams of Greenville; one sister, Dorris Breckenridge of Hattiesburg; two brothers, James Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, and Fred J. Smith of Oak Ridge, TN.
Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 4th, 2019 at Mortimer Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Interment will be in Lakeview Gardens, Greenville, Mississippi
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019