Elizabeth Tracy Bell
Madison - Tracy Bell, 63, of Madison, passed away on May 15, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born on June 10, 1956 to The Rev. Edward S. T. Hale and Mickey (Dougherty) Hale in Tracy City, TN. She attended nursing school at UMMC where she obtained her BS in Nursing. Tracy worked as a Labor and Delivery nurse for 35 years before retiring. On August 7, 1981, she married Stephen M. Bell at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Jackson, MS. Tracy and Stephen lived in Madison, MS with their two beloved chihuahuas. Tracy's sharp wit, humor, and caring heart will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends that knew her.
Tracy is survived by her loving spouse of 38 years Stephen, Two Daughters, Mary Elizabeth Miller (Cody) of Rolling Fork, MS, Jennifer Counts (Ivon) of Flowood, MS; Son, William J. Bell (Amy) of Paducah, KY; Brother, Michael Hale of Ocean Springs, MS; Five Grandchildren, Kiegan Marek (Ornella) of Hammond, LA, Reece Counts of Flowood, MS, Cannon Counts of Flowood, MS, Hayden Miller of Rolling Fork, MS, Ava Grace Miller of Rolling Fork, MS.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Rev. Edward S. T. Hale, her Mother, Mickey Elizabeth Hale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gray Center/ Camp Bratton-Green.
Online condolences can be given at www.natcheztracefuneralhom.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2020.