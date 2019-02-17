Ella Florine Johnson



Brandon - Ella Florine Johnson, 93, went to be with Jesus on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. The family will receive guests during a visitation on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:30am until the 11:00am Funeral Service, all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. The family will hold a private graveside service after the funeral.



Mrs. Johnson was born in Sunflower County to the late Robert and Ella Farish on March 15, 1925. She was a longtime resident of the Jackson area. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and was an active part of her Sunday School class. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.



Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, four brothers and her loving husband Horace. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Warren and her husband Sonny of Brandon; brothers, John, Jack and Buster Farish; sisters, Marie Thomas and Jo Weaver; grandchildren Nick Warren and his wife Adrienne and Alyssa Sims and her husband Scott; great grandchildren, Wesley and Owen Warren, Cameron Malone and Kade Sims.



