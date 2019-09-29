Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellaree Scruggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs Obituary
Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs

Florence - Mrs. Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs, 75, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 27, 2019. There will be a visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00am until the 12:00 noon service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at in the Garden of Memories in Florence, MS.

Mrs. Scruggs was born to Jesse Woodrow Watkins and Eudora Barrett Watkins in Neshoba County, MS on January 25, 1944. She moved from the Jackson area to Florence 18 years ago and attended First Baptist Church in Florence. She was a member of the Audubon Society and was a lifetime member of the MS Gem and Mineral Society. She was such an influence to so many people and was known as "Ms. Ree." She retired as a secretary at Merit Health Central after 28 years of service. She loved working with her flowers, plants and gardening, and liked to cook.

Mrs.Scruggs is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Scruggs, Jr., and grandson, Brad Hartwig. She is survived by her son, Mike Scruggs of Florence; daughter, Melissa Lynn Aycock of Pearl; brothers, Nolan Watkins and Sonny Watkins of Philadelphia; sisters, Pauline Pyle of Terry and Shirley Compton of Sebastopol; and grandchildren, Brooke McWilliams and Amber Ward.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellaree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now