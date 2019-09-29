|
Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs
Florence - Mrs. Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs, 75, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 27, 2019. There will be a visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00am until the 12:00 noon service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at in the Garden of Memories in Florence, MS.
Mrs. Scruggs was born to Jesse Woodrow Watkins and Eudora Barrett Watkins in Neshoba County, MS on January 25, 1944. She moved from the Jackson area to Florence 18 years ago and attended First Baptist Church in Florence. She was a member of the Audubon Society and was a lifetime member of the MS Gem and Mineral Society. She was such an influence to so many people and was known as "Ms. Ree." She retired as a secretary at Merit Health Central after 28 years of service. She loved working with her flowers, plants and gardening, and liked to cook.
Mrs.Scruggs is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Scruggs, Jr., and grandson, Brad Hartwig. She is survived by her son, Mike Scruggs of Florence; daughter, Melissa Lynn Aycock of Pearl; brothers, Nolan Watkins and Sonny Watkins of Philadelphia; sisters, Pauline Pyle of Terry and Shirley Compton of Sebastopol; and grandchildren, Brooke McWilliams and Amber Ward.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 29, 2019