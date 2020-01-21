|
Ellen Ardell Sharp Raybon
Ellen Raybon, born March 17, 1941, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, at her home in St. Mary's, Georgia after a long illness.
Ellen was born in Laurel, Mississippi. She lived in Bailey, Mississippi and also in St. Mary's, Georgia.
Preceded in death are her beloved parents, Mr. & Mrs. William Alvin Sharp of Shuqualak, Mississippi and her sister, Billie Ruth Thomas of Scooba, Mississippi.
Surviving family members include her husband of 59 years, Cody Roper Raybon, son Stephen Dwayne Raybon (Denise) of Piedmont, Alabama, daughter Martha Ellen Boyle (Rick), Granddaughters Kristin Mole (Mark), Jessica Raybon and Jana Ingles (Josh) all of Camden County, GA. Great-granddaughter, Claire Ellen Mole, and Great grandsons, Jake Todd and Wesley Ingles.
She is also survived by her sister, Jane Kathryn Sharp Primos (Jimmy) of Madison, Mississippi, her brother, William Stephen Sharp (Katie) of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom were very special to her.
Ellen lived an exemplary life as a kind, generous, loving, faithful and compassionate person, always doing for others without ever expecting anything in return. These were her most beautiful traits. Her Christian values and faith were inspirational, her sense of humor was quick-witted and clever, and her graceful beauty unsurpassed. She will be missed by all who had the honor to know her.
The Family will receive visitors at Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 24th, with a memorial service following in the Chapel at 2:00. The burial will take place at 4:00 at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Mary's, Georgia.
The Family wishes to extend their gratefulness and appreciation to Hospice of Golden Isles and also to Chaplain Pat McCord for their support during these last few months. Anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider their organization.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020