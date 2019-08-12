|
|
Ellen L. May
Brandon - Ellen Earlene Lowe May, 94 went home to Heaven on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral Services are 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Brandon Memorial Gardens.
Ellen was born March 18, 1925, in Hinds County, a daughter of the late Johnnie and Bertha Bell Lowe. She was a graduate of Forest Hill High School where she was an outstanding player for the basketball team and was voted Best Athlete her senior year.
Ellen and her husband, Herman (Hornet), owned and operated Hornet's Restaurant and Service Station in Brandon for many years. They were long time members of First Baptist Church, Brandon, where Ellen enjoyed singing with church groups. Her hobbies included traveling, and playing bingo and dominoes.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman L. May, Sr.; and sons, Gary Knott, Michael May, and Dwight "Ike" May.
Survivors include daughter, Sherry May Sims; sons, Herman L. May, Jr., Richard E. May, and Stephan T. May; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org, or the at .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019