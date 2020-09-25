Ellen Odom Rogers



Ellen Odom Rogers passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on September 23 rd. Ellen was born on June 18 th, 1950, in Cleveland, MS, to Lee and Mary Ann (Bell) Odom. A graduate of Cleveland High School, she continued her studies at the Mississippi College for Women in Library Science, followed by earning her Master's degree in Library Science at the University of Mississippi. After decades as a librarian for Lamar Elementary School, Ellen returned to college to earn her Educational Specialist degree in Counseling and moved into the ministry of being a Christian counselor for First Baptist Church Meridian.



Ever the example of God's love in action, Ellen believed that her greatest ministry began at home as a wife and mother. She carried her love for her family and community throughout her work and philanthropy. Ellen served on several community boards, including as the President of the Boys and Girls Club, as the President of the Junior Auxiliary and with the Teen Learning Center. She not only shared the gospel by establishing and teaching English as a Second Language classes, but she taught others all over the state to also be ESOL instructors. Ellen, ever the compassionate friend and counselor, established and led Grief Share groups, sharing in the heaviness of healing through the grief process. It was a chance meeting in a parking lot that led her to relationship with the Courts of Praise, changing our community by changing families. With the Rape Crisis group, Ellen served as an advocate for victims, sitting with them in the hospital or police station, providing comfort and support. She was also instrumental in moving the Word of God throughout this world with a ministry to Trinidad through a partnership with a Trinidad pastor and burgeoning church. Not one to ever want recognition, Ellen was awarded the Golden Deeds Award by the Meridian Exchange Club in 2018 as well as being highlighted on WTOK's Eleven Who Care. Above all, Ellen loved God with all her heart, mind and soul, and sought to serve him forever.



Ellen was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann (Bell) Odom, her husband of 48 years, Walter Turner Rogers, and her brother, Troy (Mary Ann) Odom. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren: Rosemary (Jack) Piedmont, Mary Margaret, Will and Ellen Claire Piedmont; Walter (Cassie) Rogers, Jr., Turner, Grace and Lillian Rogers; Lee (Melissa) Rogers, Kirk and Sutton Rogers.



A celebration of Ellen's life will be held on Saturday, September 26 th, at First Baptist Church Meridian at 1:00pm. A private family burial will be held following the service.









