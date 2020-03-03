|
Elletha Mack Lewis
Mrs. Elletha Mack Lewis, 73, passed away, Wednesday, January 26, 2020 at Baptist Hospital. She was born January 29, 1947 in Egremont, MS to Lonzo and Ethel Lee Mack. She was formerly employed at MPI Industrial (Desoto Furniture Company) and Allstate Insurance. Elletha was a member of Cade Chapel M. B. Church for over 40 years where she was a member of the Usher Board.
Visitation will be 8 a. m to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Westhaven Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson. Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cade Chapel M. B. Church, 1000 West Ridgeway St., Jackson, with burial at Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
She is survived by her son; son-in-law; grandchildren; sisters; brothers; nephews; nieces; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. Her husband Walter; daughter LouSonja Manning; parents; three brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020