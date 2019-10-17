|
Elliott Wayne Malone, Sr.
Brandon - Elliott Wayne Malone, Sr. passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 68. Wayne was born to Elliott and Virginia Malone of Carthage, MS on June 6, 1951. Wayne was a proud husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He touched many lives through the years he spent on and off ball fields as a coach and fan. Wayne loved watching any sport, especially the ones his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews played. He was always there with encouraging words, words of wisdom on how to improve, and his video camera.
Wayne leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Tonie Massey Malone; his two children, Elliott Wayne Malone, Jr (Sarah) and Michelle Malone Moak (Jason); his four grandchildren, Johnathon Malone, Madison Moak, Margaret Malone, and Braleigh Moak; brothers Melvin Malone (Gloria), Boyd Malone (Cindy), Jerry Malone (Teresa), and Mike Malone (Dana); sisters Shelia Malone, Charlotte Weaver (Mike); many nieces and nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Elliott and Virginia Malone and nephew Michael Wayne Henderson.
We will honor Wayne's life and memories with a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Rankin County Safe Room located at 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS 39042 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11-3.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019