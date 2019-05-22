|
|
Ellis Adams
Florence - Mr. Howard Elison "Ellis" Adams, Jr., 77 passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Brandon, MS. No services are scheduled at this time.
Ellis was born in Mobil, AL to Howard, Sr. and Margerite Adams. He has lived in the Florence area for over 45 years and was a member of College Drive Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Pearl, MS. He worked for the U.S. Treasury Department for over 37 years, before retiring in 2010. Ellis loved cars and considered himself to be a car aficionado. He also enjoyed classical pipe organ music.
Along with his parents, Ellis is preceded in death by his brother, Sinclair McCoy Adams. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Adams of Florence; daughter, Kelli Denise Simmons of Florence; and granddaughter, Emily Renae Simmons.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 22, 2019