Services
James F. Webb Funeral Home
2514 7th St
Meridian, MS 39302
601-693-6521
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James F. Webb Funeral Home
2514 7th St
Meridian, MS 39302
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
James F. Webb Funeral Home
2514 7th St
Meridian, MS 39302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Stodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Rhuvanna Stodard Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elmer Rhuvanna Stodard Jr. Obituary
Elmer "Bud" Rhuvana Stodard Jr.

Madison - A memorial service for Elmer "Bud" Rhuvana Stodard Jr. will be held Wednesday, February 27th, 1:00 p.m., at James F. Webb Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park.

Mr. Stodard, 78, of Madison, passed away Sunday morning at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Elmer served in the U.S. Army and then worked at AT&T Bellsouth, where he retired in 2001. He also enjoyed all things outdoors. He will be most remembered for being a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Arulia Joyce Stodard; daughter Susan S. Jones; son Michael R. Stodard and wife Brandi; grandchildren James G. Jones, Joseph M. Jones and wife Kailan, Daniel C. Jones, Dillian M. Stodard, and Wesley A. Roberts; sister Betty J. Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer R. Stodard Sr. and Waldeen Stodard; sisters Dorothy Hobbs and Myrtle Hodge; and brothers Terry Stodard and Charles Stodard.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East Mississippi Animal Rescue in Meridian, MS or Webster Animal Shelter in Madison, MS.

Friends may express their condolences at www.jamesfwebb.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James F. Webb Funeral Home
Download Now