Elmer "Bud" Rhuvana Stodard Jr.
Madison - A memorial service for Elmer "Bud" Rhuvana Stodard Jr. will be held Wednesday, February 27th, 1:00 p.m., at James F. Webb Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park.
Mr. Stodard, 78, of Madison, passed away Sunday morning at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Elmer served in the U.S. Army and then worked at AT&T Bellsouth, where he retired in 2001. He also enjoyed all things outdoors. He will be most remembered for being a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Arulia Joyce Stodard; daughter Susan S. Jones; son Michael R. Stodard and wife Brandi; grandchildren James G. Jones, Joseph M. Jones and wife Kailan, Daniel C. Jones, Dillian M. Stodard, and Wesley A. Roberts; sister Betty J. Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer R. Stodard Sr. and Waldeen Stodard; sisters Dorothy Hobbs and Myrtle Hodge; and brothers Terry Stodard and Charles Stodard.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East Mississippi Animal Rescue in Meridian, MS or Webster Animal Shelter in Madison, MS.
Friends may express their condolences at www.jamesfwebb.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019