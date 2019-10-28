|
Eloise Bryant Miller
Jackson - Eloise Bryant Miller, 96, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born in Sumrall, Mississippi, to Joseph Willis Bryant and M. L. Yawn. She received her associate degree from Perkinston Junior College and attended Hunter College in New York, Oklahoma State University, and took art classes at Belhaven College.
Eloise enlisted in the Women's Army Corps during WWII and was stationed in Gulfport and Oklahoma.
An avid genealogist, she was proud to be known as the unofficial family historian of the Bryant and Yawn families. She was a fabulous dancer, and when the music started her eyes lit up as her feet hit the dance floor.
She married the love of her life David Miller in 1952, and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband, and two children, David W. Miller (Sheila) and Bryant G. Miller, seven grandchildren, John Miller, Catherine Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Alison Doss, Joseph Miller, David Wilson Miller, and Rachel Miller, four great grandchildren, her nephew Jody Bryant, and her devoted caretakers, Diana Tatum and Alberta Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019