Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Truitt Quinn


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eloise Truitt Quinn Obituary
Eloise Truitt Quinn

Jackson - Eloise Truitt Quinn of Jackson, Mississippi died February 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Mrs. Quinn was born August 31, 1928 in West, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Quinn; her parents, Sharkey and Elizabeth Truitt; brother, Jimmy Truitt; and sister, Sarah T. Person.

After attending the School of Radiology as an X-Ray Technician in Greenville, Mississippi at the Gamble Brothers & Archer Hospital & Clinic, she was assigned for her Registry Exam in Jackson, Mississippi under Dr. McIllwain. She worked in the radiology department at Baptist Hospital for many years.

Mrs. Quinn was a member of First Baptist Church Jackson, Hope Bible Class, an active member of La Sertoma club, and volunteered for a few years at Magnolia Speech School.

Survivors include her son, Frank Quinn and wife Theresa of Memphis, Tennessee; granddaughter, Sarah Townes Quinn of Memphis, Tennessee; and sister, Margaret T. Shephard of Madison, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Downer-Hill Cemetery Fund in care of Mrs. David Parker at 216 Red Hancock Dr. Benton, Mississippi 39039 or First Baptist Church Jackson in care of Tom Washburn - Senior Adult Pastor at 431 N. State St. Jackson, Mississippi 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now