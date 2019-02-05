|
|
Eloise Truitt Quinn
Jackson - Eloise Truitt Quinn of Jackson, Mississippi died February 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Mrs. Quinn was born August 31, 1928 in West, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Quinn; her parents, Sharkey and Elizabeth Truitt; brother, Jimmy Truitt; and sister, Sarah T. Person.
After attending the School of Radiology as an X-Ray Technician in Greenville, Mississippi at the Gamble Brothers & Archer Hospital & Clinic, she was assigned for her Registry Exam in Jackson, Mississippi under Dr. McIllwain. She worked in the radiology department at Baptist Hospital for many years.
Mrs. Quinn was a member of First Baptist Church Jackson, Hope Bible Class, an active member of La Sertoma club, and volunteered for a few years at Magnolia Speech School.
Survivors include her son, Frank Quinn and wife Theresa of Memphis, Tennessee; granddaughter, Sarah Townes Quinn of Memphis, Tennessee; and sister, Margaret T. Shephard of Madison, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Downer-Hill Cemetery Fund in care of Mrs. David Parker at 216 Red Hancock Dr. Benton, Mississippi 39039 or First Baptist Church Jackson in care of Tom Washburn - Senior Adult Pastor at 431 N. State St. Jackson, Mississippi 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019