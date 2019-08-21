|
Elsie Molly Shackleford
Ridgeland - On August 18, 2019, Elsie Marlene "Molly" Chaney Shackleford, 71, entered the gates of Heaven and met her Lord and Savior. Born on June 23, 1948 in Hollandale, Mississippi, Molly was the second child of John Franklin Chaney, Sr. and Alma Louise Cockriell. She grew up in the Mississippi Delta in the community of Richey and attended school at Anguilla. In 1968, she graduated from Anguilla Line Consolidated High School.
On June 20, 1969, Molly married the love of her life, Howard Shackleford, at Delta City Baptist Church in Delta City. Soon after their wedding, they moved to Ridgeland where they would spend the next fifty years of their marriage actively involved in their community and church. During those years, they served side by side as they taught preschool Sunday school, children mission friends, Bible buddies and vacation Bible school. Molly was a leader in teaching Bible drills to children and, for many years, her mentoring helped carry them to district and state levels. Molly was an active member of Old Rice Road Baptist Church and found much joy in helping with all of the children's ministries and vacation Bible school each summer.
One of Molly's gifts was that of being anointed with the gift of loving and caring for children. For forty-six years, she opened her heart and her home to generations of children. Her "babies," as she lovingly called them, loved her just as dearly and penned the name "Miss Molly."
Molly is predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Franklin Chaney, Jr. Survivors include her husband, Howard; three sisters, Frances Luker (Leon) of Hollandale, Romie Ferguson of Brandon, Luci Chaney of Pearl; one brother, Robert Chaney of Pearl, and a great number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Old Rice Road Baptist Church in Madison, MS on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 9 - 11a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11a.m, Rev. Ed McDaniel will officiate. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Rice Road Baptist Church in memory of Molly.
The family wishes to thank Baptist Medical Center and Select Specialty Hospital for their loving care and kind service. Throughout her illness, Molly remained steadfast as always in her faith and, her favorite Bible verse serves as a testament to her life and assurance that she is home: Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019