Mrs. Elva Glenda McBride Eubanks
Star - Mrs. Elva Glenda McBride Eubanks, 72, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, February 20th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, February 21st from 12:00 noon until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020