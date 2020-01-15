|
|
Elva Ingram Upton
Clinton - Elva Ingram Upton, born April 9, 1922 in Opelika, Alabama, the youngest of five sisters: Louise, Lois, Sara and Annice, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents A.A. and Mary Elizabeth Ingram, sisters, Louise Hall, Lois Saunders, Sara Wiggins and Annice Mason, niece, Louise "Sister" Moody, and step son Dewayne Upton.
Also husbands, James T. Ownby, Andy Shik, and C. Buel Upton, whom she was married to for 40 years before his death in 2007. She moved to Jackson in 1950, then on to Midway Road in Raymond in 1972, and since Dec. 26, 2013 has been a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, Clinton. On Tuesday she said farewell to son Rodger E. Ownby & Daughter in law, Mary Lou Ownby, three grandsons, James Wallace Ownby (Melinda), Johns, MS, Jason Earle Ownby (Stacie), Brandon, MS and Joshua Ingram Ownby (Melissa), Jayess, MS. Step grandsons, Jamie and Craig Coleman and step-daughter, Gail Upton Roth (Rich), Weeki Wachee, FL, and Debbie Upton (Steve), Madison, MS. Plus, great grandchildren: Robert, Lexie, Hannah and Bailey Ownby, and step grandchildren, Heather Hall and Cody Rogers. Nieces and nephews include: Mary Alva Payne, Lynn Haven, FL, Henry Hall, Hatchechubbee, AL, Ronald Capel and Elizabeth Mason Fryer, Montgomery, AL, plus many great nieces and nephews.
A faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church for some 70 + years, a special thank you to Mrs. Gail Garrett, also Benita Raybon, Connie Hudson & Sue Rodriquez and all the other members for their tireless visitation and concerns. Elva graduated from Huntington College in Montgomery and received her master's degree from Mississippi College in Clinton.
A former teacher and counselor at Peoples and Whitten Jr. High School and she was a proud member of the Jackson Public School System. She had an interest in WJXN AM Radio Station in Jackson until 1987.
In her later years she lived a life of quiet good works always reaching out with a helping hand in many ways, especially by the sharing of the abundance of the 28 row organic garden and fruit orchard she and Buel loved to tend. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. Elva will always be remembered for her kindness, intelligence and soft reserved manner.
The care and concern of Michael Ryan and the entire family at Brookdale has been so appreciated. Everyone there through these many years has been incredible. A simple thank you to Brookdale, is inadequate.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. A graveside service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkway Baptist Church would be appreciated.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020