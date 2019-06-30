|
|
Elvin W. Comfort
Pearl - Elvin Word Comfort, 87, a 55-year resident of Pearl, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Lawrenceville, GA.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1st, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. with services on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home on Highway 80 in Pearl. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.
Mr. Comfort was born in Jackson, MS, on March 29, 1932, to Elvin W. Comfort, Sr. and Helen K. Wimberly Comfort. He graduated from Central High School in 1950, then Hinds Junior College in 1952. After graduation, Mr. Comfort spent his entire career with the State Of Mississippi, first as a Radio Engineer with the State Forestry Commission and then as a Communications Officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation where he retired in 1994.
Mr. Comfort had a love for traveling that allowed him to visit all 50 states enjoying historical and geological landmarks and national parks along the way.
Mr. Comfort was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jean Hale Comfort. He also was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, Miss Christine O. Comfort, Miss Anne H. Comfort and Mrs. Kathlyn C. Tillman, and a niece, Mrs. Martha Helen Hoaglin.
Survivors include his sons, Allen Comfort (Arlene Morrow) of Monroe, GA, and Jimmy Comfort of Belleair, FL. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chris Comfort (Dave Martin) of Bethlehem, GA, Shelley Yates (David) of Monroe, GA, and Alex Comfort (Rose) of Stone Mountain, GA and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 30, 2019