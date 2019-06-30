Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvin Comfort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvin W. Comfort


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvin W. Comfort Obituary
Elvin W. Comfort

Pearl - Elvin Word Comfort, 87, a 55-year resident of Pearl, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Lawrenceville, GA.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1st, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. with services on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home on Highway 80 in Pearl. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.

Mr. Comfort was born in Jackson, MS, on March 29, 1932, to Elvin W. Comfort, Sr. and Helen K. Wimberly Comfort. He graduated from Central High School in 1950, then Hinds Junior College in 1952. After graduation, Mr. Comfort spent his entire career with the State Of Mississippi, first as a Radio Engineer with the State Forestry Commission and then as a Communications Officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation where he retired in 1994.

Mr. Comfort had a love for traveling that allowed him to visit all 50 states enjoying historical and geological landmarks and national parks along the way.

Mr. Comfort was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jean Hale Comfort. He also was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, Miss Christine O. Comfort, Miss Anne H. Comfort and Mrs. Kathlyn C. Tillman, and a niece, Mrs. Martha Helen Hoaglin.

Survivors include his sons, Allen Comfort (Arlene Morrow) of Monroe, GA, and Jimmy Comfort of Belleair, FL. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chris Comfort (Dave Martin) of Bethlehem, GA, Shelley Yates (David) of Monroe, GA, and Alex Comfort (Rose) of Stone Mountain, GA and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now