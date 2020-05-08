Elwin James Williams
Ridgeland - Elwin James Williams passed away from natural causes on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 71.
Elwin is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Della Williams, and brother, Denson Williams.
Elwin is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Williams, of 46 years. He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Wendy Hanes and husband Dave and Cindy Abblitt and husband Aric; six grandsons, Dylan, Jacob, and Caleb Hanes and Mason, Lachlan, and Parker Abblitt; and brother-in-law, Todd Jordan.
Due to the current circumstance, the family held a private graveside service on Thursday, May 7th, at Parkway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to show appreciation for the donor organ Elwin received by suggesting memorial gifts be made to Donate Life Mississippi, 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 (601 933-1000) or a favorite charity.
Ridgeland - Elwin James Williams passed away from natural causes on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 71.
Elwin is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Della Williams, and brother, Denson Williams.
Elwin is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Williams, of 46 years. He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Wendy Hanes and husband Dave and Cindy Abblitt and husband Aric; six grandsons, Dylan, Jacob, and Caleb Hanes and Mason, Lachlan, and Parker Abblitt; and brother-in-law, Todd Jordan.
Due to the current circumstance, the family held a private graveside service on Thursday, May 7th, at Parkway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to show appreciation for the donor organ Elwin received by suggesting memorial gifts be made to Donate Life Mississippi, 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 (601 933-1000) or a favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 8 to May 10, 2020.