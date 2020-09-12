Emily Lou "Souter" Holaday



Emily Lou "Souter" Holaday passed early August 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Born March 15, 1935 to Oscar and Mary Emma Souter, residing in Pace, Mississippi. Graduating from Cleveland High School where she excelled in all that she participated in. From her yearbook, "So nimble and so full of subtle flame." Emily graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with a Masters in English. She married Lieutenant B "Bo" Aubert Holaday III USMC Naval Aviator of Louise, Mississippi on December 27, 1956 at the Methodist Church in Pace. Raised to be a proper Southern Belle, she was exceptional at everything she pursued. Bo graduated from Ole Miss. The couple moved to Houston, Texas in 1961. Bo had served in Operation Redwing, Eniwetok Atoll Atomic Warfare Testing. The couple were not able to have children and chose to adopt two children, Walter & Melissa "Missy". Years later they were blessed with a son, Patrick. Emily was a teacher in the Houston area first in Pasadena and then Klein School Districts. Avid football fans, they attended Houston Oilers games for years. In retirement, they traveled, attending all the Ole Miss games they could manage, making new friends along the way. Emily is survived by her husband of 63 years; son, Walter Holaday; daughter, Missy and spouse Jimmy Cassel; her beloved granddaughters Brandi Holaday, Lindsey and Ashlynn Cassel; great grandson, Beau Holaday; daughter-n-law; Vicki Holaday; granddaughters Carri Hughes and Dusti Hughes; great grandchildren Justin, Alazae, and Aidyn. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Ann Souter; and son, Patrick Souter Holaday. Emily touched the lives of so many in her time on earth. She made life magical and will be greatly missed by all. Hotty Toddy Emily! Go with God and watch over us. See Tribute at the website of Dettling Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Emily is buried at Veterans Memorial National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.









