1/1
Emily Lou "Souter" Holaday
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Lou "Souter" Holaday

Emily Lou "Souter" Holaday passed early August 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Born March 15, 1935 to Oscar and Mary Emma Souter, residing in Pace, Mississippi. Graduating from Cleveland High School where she excelled in all that she participated in. From her yearbook, "So nimble and so full of subtle flame." Emily graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with a Masters in English. She married Lieutenant B "Bo" Aubert Holaday III USMC Naval Aviator of Louise, Mississippi on December 27, 1956 at the Methodist Church in Pace. Raised to be a proper Southern Belle, she was exceptional at everything she pursued. Bo graduated from Ole Miss. The couple moved to Houston, Texas in 1961. Bo had served in Operation Redwing, Eniwetok Atoll Atomic Warfare Testing. The couple were not able to have children and chose to adopt two children, Walter & Melissa "Missy". Years later they were blessed with a son, Patrick. Emily was a teacher in the Houston area first in Pasadena and then Klein School Districts. Avid football fans, they attended Houston Oilers games for years. In retirement, they traveled, attending all the Ole Miss games they could manage, making new friends along the way. Emily is survived by her husband of 63 years; son, Walter Holaday; daughter, Missy and spouse Jimmy Cassel; her beloved granddaughters Brandi Holaday, Lindsey and Ashlynn Cassel; great grandson, Beau Holaday; daughter-n-law; Vicki Holaday; granddaughters Carri Hughes and Dusti Hughes; great grandchildren Justin, Alazae, and Aidyn. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Ann Souter; and son, Patrick Souter Holaday. Emily touched the lives of so many in her time on earth. She made life magical and will be greatly missed by all. Hotty Toddy Emily! Go with God and watch over us. See Tribute at the website of Dettling Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Emily is buried at Veterans Memorial National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dettling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved