Greenville - Funeral Mass for Emily Louise Geary Newman, 97, of Greenville will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Vicksburg. She passed away in Greenville on April 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Interment will follow at Cedar Hills Cemetery, Vicksburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.
Emmy Lou was born on February 9, 1922 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Robert Arnot Geary, Sr and Luta Rebecca Jones Geary. She graduated from Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School in Vicksburg, and from Mississippi State College for Women with a Bachelor's degree in English. While at MSCW, Emily was a member of the Writers Club and wrote articles for the college paper and magazine, the Ephemera. She was elected to Who's Who of American Colleges and Universities, and was secretary of the Maskers Social Club and The Torch, a Junior honorary society.
After college, she lived for two years in New York City while employed as the secretary of the Headquarters for National Boy Scouts of America Organization. In 1947, she married Lacy Gibbes Newman, an Army Air Force jet pilot, and briefly lived in Jackson, then for 50 years in Greenwood, MS. Emmy Lou's passion was her family. She had the gift of hospitality and loved to cook and entertain family and friends. She loved gardening and was actively involved in the Four Seasons Garden Club of Greenwood. Emmy Lou served as President of her investment club and had many other avid pursuits, including bridge, golf, tennis, fishing and boating with family and friends.
Emmy Lou was predeceased by her mother and father, her brother, Robert Arnot Geary, her sister, Agnes Geary, and her husband, Lacy Gibbes Newman. She is survived by her son, Lacy Gibbes Newman, Jr. (Amy), of Dallas, Texas; and her daughters, Rebecca Geary Newman Wineman (Wade), of Greenville, MS; Gayle Hart Newman Everest (Chip), of Harbor Springs, MI; a brother, John Hart Geary (Shirley), of Jackson, MS; 7 grandchildren: Lauren and Alise Newman, Dr. Robert Wineman (Bridget), Hart Koller, Robbie Everest (Lindsay), Emily Everest, and Christopher Everest (Kwynn); and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Vicksburg, MS on Wednesday, April 17, at 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019