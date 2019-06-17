Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crossgates Baptist Church
8 Crosswoods Road
Brandon, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossgates Baptist Church
8 Crosswoods Road
Brandon, MS
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Liberty United Methodist Church
2977 Holbrook Road
Ashland, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmagene McGaughy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmagene Tallant McGaughy


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emmagene Tallant McGaughy Obituary
Emmagene Tallant McGaughy

Brandon, MS - Brandon, MS - Emmagene Tallant McGaughy passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of 70. Emmagene was born on May 29, 1949 in Aberdeen, MS to Virgil and Loyce Tallant. Emmagene graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1666. She went on to attend Mississippi State University and graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Business and Industry in 1972. Additionally, Emmagene earned her Master of Education degree from Mississippi State University in 1977. After graduation Emmagene joined the Mississippi Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Services where she worked for over 25 years to help others with disabilities receive services and achieve their highest potential.

Emmagene married Charles Daniel McGaughy on February 19, 1978 and this year celebrated 41 years of marriage. Throughout her childhood, high school, college and career Emmagene never said "I can't" She would set her goal and show others the power of determination and hard work.

Emmagene is survived by husband of 41 years Charles Daniel McGaughy, her sister Linda Pulliam (Wheeler) of Picayune, MS and their two sons Douglas Pulliam (Julie) of Dallas, TX, and Michael Pulliam (Janell) of Slidell, LA, her Brother-in-law Bob McGaughy of Brandon, MS and his three sons Chuck McGaughy (Susan) of Lancaster, SC, Robby McGaughy (K'Anne) of Brandon, MS and David McGaughy (Rachal) of Sunray, TX. 5 grand-nephews, and 9 grand-nieces.

Emmagene was preceded in death by her parents Virgil Douglas Tallant and Loyce Azalee Self Tallant, her Father and Mother-in-law Charles William McGaughy and Sarah Catherine McGaughy and her infant grandniece Madeline Grace McGaughy.

A celebration of Emmagene's life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Crossgates Baptist Church, in The Venue, located at 8 Crosswoods Road, Brandon, MS 39042. Visitation will be from 10:00AM - 12:00PM, with a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Liberty United Methodist Church located at 2977 Holbrook Road, Ashland, MS 38603.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now