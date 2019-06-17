Emmagene Tallant McGaughy



Brandon, MS - Brandon, MS - Emmagene Tallant McGaughy passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of 70. Emmagene was born on May 29, 1949 in Aberdeen, MS to Virgil and Loyce Tallant. Emmagene graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1666. She went on to attend Mississippi State University and graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Business and Industry in 1972. Additionally, Emmagene earned her Master of Education degree from Mississippi State University in 1977. After graduation Emmagene joined the Mississippi Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Services where she worked for over 25 years to help others with disabilities receive services and achieve their highest potential.



Emmagene married Charles Daniel McGaughy on February 19, 1978 and this year celebrated 41 years of marriage. Throughout her childhood, high school, college and career Emmagene never said "I can't" She would set her goal and show others the power of determination and hard work.



Emmagene is survived by husband of 41 years Charles Daniel McGaughy, her sister Linda Pulliam (Wheeler) of Picayune, MS and their two sons Douglas Pulliam (Julie) of Dallas, TX, and Michael Pulliam (Janell) of Slidell, LA, her Brother-in-law Bob McGaughy of Brandon, MS and his three sons Chuck McGaughy (Susan) of Lancaster, SC, Robby McGaughy (K'Anne) of Brandon, MS and David McGaughy (Rachal) of Sunray, TX. 5 grand-nephews, and 9 grand-nieces.



Emmagene was preceded in death by her parents Virgil Douglas Tallant and Loyce Azalee Self Tallant, her Father and Mother-in-law Charles William McGaughy and Sarah Catherine McGaughy and her infant grandniece Madeline Grace McGaughy.



A celebration of Emmagene's life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Crossgates Baptist Church, in The Venue, located at 8 Crosswoods Road, Brandon, MS 39042. Visitation will be from 10:00AM - 12:00PM, with a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Liberty United Methodist Church located at 2977 Holbrook Road, Ashland, MS 38603.



Published in Clarion Ledger on June 17, 2019