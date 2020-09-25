1/1
Emmette W. Cornelius Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmette W. Cornelius, III

Jackson - Emmette W. Cornelius III, 68, passed away at his home in Jackson on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1952, in Jackson, MS, to Lawrence and Celestine Cornelius. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ollie Jacob, and brothers, Dr. William Cornelius, James Cornelius, and Claude Cornelius.

A proud member of the Jim Hill High School Class of 1970, Emmette played baseball and earned a scholarship to Jackson State University. He had a "decent bat" and was one of the smoothest fielder that ever put on a glove. In 1974, He graduated from JSU with a major in accounting and a minor in Mathematics.

Emmette worked at Deposit Guaranty Bank, Time Warner Cable, and Packard Electric. A faithful member of Mount Calvary M.B. Church in Tougaloo, his faith carried him through his difficult life-season to the end.

He is survived by: wife, Thelma Kinney Cornelius; sons, Stacey Payton Cornelius, Emmette Ward Cornelius IV, and Akeem Cordero Thomas; daughter, Dr. Brandi N. Cornelius; brothers, Rev. John (Jean) Cornelius, Walter (Regina) Cornelius Sr., and Lawrence (Rosetta) Cornelius Jr.; sisters, Vianna (Troy) Quinn, and Faye A. Cornelius; grandchildren, Aaron Cornelius, Jeremy Cornelius, Brianna Cornelius, and Bayleigh Ward; mother-in-law, Thelma Kinney; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Public Visitation for Mr. Cornelius, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, is on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2 - 6 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. graveside service on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Natchez Trace Cemetery, Madison, MS.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved