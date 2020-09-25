Emmette W. Cornelius, III



Jackson - Emmette W. Cornelius III, 68, passed away at his home in Jackson on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1952, in Jackson, MS, to Lawrence and Celestine Cornelius. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ollie Jacob, and brothers, Dr. William Cornelius, James Cornelius, and Claude Cornelius.



A proud member of the Jim Hill High School Class of 1970, Emmette played baseball and earned a scholarship to Jackson State University. He had a "decent bat" and was one of the smoothest fielder that ever put on a glove. In 1974, He graduated from JSU with a major in accounting and a minor in Mathematics.



Emmette worked at Deposit Guaranty Bank, Time Warner Cable, and Packard Electric. A faithful member of Mount Calvary M.B. Church in Tougaloo, his faith carried him through his difficult life-season to the end.



He is survived by: wife, Thelma Kinney Cornelius; sons, Stacey Payton Cornelius, Emmette Ward Cornelius IV, and Akeem Cordero Thomas; daughter, Dr. Brandi N. Cornelius; brothers, Rev. John (Jean) Cornelius, Walter (Regina) Cornelius Sr., and Lawrence (Rosetta) Cornelius Jr.; sisters, Vianna (Troy) Quinn, and Faye A. Cornelius; grandchildren, Aaron Cornelius, Jeremy Cornelius, Brianna Cornelius, and Bayleigh Ward; mother-in-law, Thelma Kinney; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Public Visitation for Mr. Cornelius, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, is on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2 - 6 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. graveside service on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Natchez Trace Cemetery, Madison, MS.









