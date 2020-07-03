Emory Gene Morrison



Utica - Emory Gene Morrison was born on August 21, 1927, near Utica, MS and passed away on July 2, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center, in Jackson. He was the second child, and only son, of Emory Lee Morrison, Jr. and Ione M. Morrison. He graduated from Utica High School in 1945, and attended Hinds Community College before being drafted into the US Army, where he served for about 18 months until being honorably discharged. In 1947, Gene married the love of his life, Yancie Fulgham. They were married for 63 years, and during the past 10 years since her death, he has missed her greatly every day.



Mr. Morrison was a graduate of Mississippi State University (B.S. degree) and the University of Tennessee (M.S. degree) both in Animal Science. In 1952, he began a 40-year career with Mississippi State University's Agricultural & Forestry Experiment Station. He first conducted beef cattle research at the Delta Branch Station in Stoneville, MS. In 1956, he was appointed Superintendent of the Brown Loam Branch Experiment Station near Learned, MS, where he spent the remainder of his career. Upon his retirement in 1992, he had also served for three years as Head of the Central MS Research & Extension Center with headquarters in Raymond.



Mr. Morrison had a distinguished career while at Brown Loam conducting beef cattle production and grazing research. His work was well-respected and utilized by cattlemen across the southeastern US. He was active in the Research Center Administrator's Society and served as its Chairman in 1977 & 78. In 1992, he was inducted into the Mississippi Cattlemen's Association Hall of Fame and remained an active member until the past few years. In 2015, Mississippi State University honored Gene by renaming the Station he served so ably as the E. G. (Gene) Morrison Brown Loam Branch Experiment Station.



Mr. Morrison loved the Lord and was a strong Christian, which he attributed to the good Biblical teaching and discipleship he received for over 60 years as a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Learned. There, he served as a Deacon, an Elder, as church treasurer and for many years taught Sunday School. The Christian friendships and support of the people of this church meant a great deal to him.



Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by his parents and his wife and by two sisters, Sybil M. Kitchens and Linda Morrison. He is survived by one sister, June M. Yates of Utica; by two sons, David Morrison (Martha) of Baton Rouge, LA and Gary Morrison (Carole) of Pelahatchie, MS and by one daughter, Kim M. Halford (Joe) of Bolton, MS . He also is survived by 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Learned, MS. In light of COVID19, social distancing should be maintained, hugs and hand-shakes avoided, and the wearing of masks is encouraged. Arrangements will be made to facilitate safety as much as possible. Following the visitation, a private family graveside service will be held at the Utica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mr. Morrison to Lebanon Presbyterian Church general fund and send to 310 Oak St., Learned, MS 39154.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store