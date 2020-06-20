Enid Weiserth O'Cain
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Enid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enid Weiserth O'Cain

Camden - Enid Weiserth O'Cain, 94 of Camden, MS passed away June 19, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Ridgeland. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020, followed by graveside services in the Canton Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Enid was born February 5, 1926 in Canton, MS to Harry T Weiserth and Annie Chandler Weiserth. She was married to H. K. (Tom) O'Cain for 49 years prior to his death in 2001. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life and a lifelong member of the Canton First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; and her sister, Virginia Weiserth Harris.

Survivors include: son, Charles Kenneth O'Cain (Elise) of Madison; grandchildren, Claire O'Cain Beard (Ryan) of Madison and Celia O'Cain Shackelford (Paul) of Lowell, Arkansas; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: Canton First United Methodist Church, Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, or The Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Canton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved