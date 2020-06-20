Enid Weiserth O'Cain
Camden - Enid Weiserth O'Cain, 94 of Camden, MS passed away June 19, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Ridgeland. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020, followed by graveside services in the Canton Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Enid was born February 5, 1926 in Canton, MS to Harry T Weiserth and Annie Chandler Weiserth. She was married to H. K. (Tom) O'Cain for 49 years prior to his death in 2001. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life and a lifelong member of the Canton First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; and her sister, Virginia Weiserth Harris.
Survivors include: son, Charles Kenneth O'Cain (Elise) of Madison; grandchildren, Claire O'Cain Beard (Ryan) of Madison and Celia O'Cain Shackelford (Paul) of Lowell, Arkansas; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Canton First United Methodist Church, Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, or The Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Camden - Enid Weiserth O'Cain, 94 of Camden, MS passed away June 19, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Ridgeland. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020, followed by graveside services in the Canton Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Enid was born February 5, 1926 in Canton, MS to Harry T Weiserth and Annie Chandler Weiserth. She was married to H. K. (Tom) O'Cain for 49 years prior to his death in 2001. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life and a lifelong member of the Canton First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; and her sister, Virginia Weiserth Harris.
Survivors include: son, Charles Kenneth O'Cain (Elise) of Madison; grandchildren, Claire O'Cain Beard (Ryan) of Madison and Celia O'Cain Shackelford (Paul) of Lowell, Arkansas; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Canton First United Methodist Church, Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, or The Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.