Erica Dickerson Hall
Brandon, MS - Erica Dickerson Hall, 44, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Crestview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and 12:00 pm-2:00 pm Thursday.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mote Dickerson
Mrs. Hall is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Elry "Robby" Hall; children, Kaley Hall, Tristen Hall and Gage Hall; father, James Vernon Dickerson, Sr.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020