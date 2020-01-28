Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Dickerson Hall


1975 - 2020
Erica Dickerson Hall Obituary
Erica Dickerson Hall

Brandon, MS - Erica Dickerson Hall, 44, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Crestview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and 12:00 pm-2:00 pm Thursday.

Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mote Dickerson

Mrs. Hall is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Elry "Robby" Hall; children, Kaley Hall, Tristen Hall and Gage Hall; father, James Vernon Dickerson, Sr.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
