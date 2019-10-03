|
|
Eris P. King
Jackson - Eris P. King, 53, passed away at his home in Jackson September 21, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, leading into the funeral service at Central United Methodist Church, 500 North Farish Street, Jackson, MS.
Burial will follow in Autumn Woods Cemetery. Eris King was born in Washington D.C. January 5, 1966, to the late Alcide King and Josephine King of Jackson, MS. He is survived by his brothers, Alcide King, Jr. (Barbara) and Carlos King; his children, Alicia, Rochelle, and Preston, and granddaughter Chesley.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019