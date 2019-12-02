|
|
Erma E. Watts
Jackson - Erma E. Watts, 99, a resident of Jackson, MS passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Tuesday, December 3rd at Parkway Funeral Home 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157. The funeral service will be held at 10 am at Parkway Chapel, Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland D. Watts and also son Robert M. Watts. She is survived by son, David A. Watts and wife Charlotte G., and daughter-in-law, Linda Watts; 7 grandchildren, and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019