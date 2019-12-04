|
|
Ernest B. (Happy) Deas
Ernest B. (Happy) Deas died on November 27, 2019. Happy was born February 20, 1943 to Horace Allen and Virginia Wells Deas in Jackson, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Horace Allen Deas, Jr. and brother-in-law, Van C. Michael.
He attended Jackson public schools, graduating from Provine High School in 1961. Happy entered Mississippi State University in September 1961 and graduated with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in June 1965. While at Mississippi State, Happy was a member of Sigma Chi Social Fraternity. He was also a member/officer in Eta Kappa Nu (Electrical Engineering Honorary), Tau Beta Pi (Engineering Honorary), Blue Key (Campus Activities Honorary), and Omicron Delta Kappa (Campus Leadership Honorary). During his senior year at Mississippi State, he was named to Who's Who among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Happy met Barbara Lee (Babs) Reese in the summer of 1964. They were married on July 11, 1965 and moved to New Orleans, where they both worked for Humble Oil & Refining Company. They then moved to Vicksburg, MS where Happy worked for Mississippi Power & Light Company and sons Donald Trent Deas and David Reese Deas were born. Happy, Babs and family moved to the Jackson area in 1976, settling in Clinton. Happy started his own engineering firm in 1982. Deas Engineering was moved to Starkville, MS in 1994 and Happy and Babs moved to "Bulldog Country".
Happy was a cradle Episcopalian and served in leadership roles in every church he attended. He was also active in community life having been a member of the Jaycees, Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs and serving as president of Starkville Community Theater.
Happy is survived by his wife, Babs; son Donald Trent Deas of Madison, MS; son David Reese Deas (Apryl) of Memphis, TN; Grandson Watts Miller of Memphis, TN; Granddaughter Maggie Miller of Memphis, TN; Sister-in-Law Mary Virginia Lessing (Warren) of Glen Gardner, NJ; Niece Christy Michael Howell (Barry) of Madison, MS; Niece Melissa Anne Michael of Madison, MS; and Nephew Dean McDonald (Francesca) of Langhorne, PA.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Johnson Hall of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Starkville, MS with the service to follow at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.
You can leave the family a condolence at:
www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019