Ernest S. "Sonny" Thomas, II
Jackson - Ernest S. Thomas II (Sonny), age 83, went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years Margo Saba Thomas, his children, Deborah Thomas Migues (Anthony), Sharon Marie Thomas, E. David Thomas (Margaret), John Joseph Thomas (Tisha), S.N., his grandchildren, Ryann, Madison, Gunnar, Kate and Kelly and his brother S. N. Thomas II (Prissy). He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest S. Thomas, Sr. and Esmer Joseph Thomas.
Sonny was born on August 8, 1937 in Jackson, MS. He graduated from The University of Notre Dame in 1959. He went on to work in the family business, Norman Shirtmakers as well as Thomas Brother's Shirtmakers. He served on the Board of Directors of Deposit Guaranty National Bank and he was a past President of the Country Club of Jackson. He was also a lifetime member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Jackson. Sonny was preparing for his second retirement having been with the Mississippi Development Authority since 2003.
Sonny enjoyed playing golf and watching Notre Dame Football. He loved being with family and friends, he never met a stranger. "Sonny" was an active parishioner at St. Richard Catholic Church.
Due to the current pandemic outbreak, a private funeral is scheduled for Sonny on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Richard Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sonny's name to The St Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Heart Association
, The American Cancer Association, The American Diabetes Association
or a charity of your choice
.