Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Ernestine Covington "Teenie" Guynes


1926 - 2020
Ernestine Covington "Teenie" Guynes Obituary
Ernestine "Teenie" Covington Guynes

Brandon - Ernestine "Teenie" Covington Guynes passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 93.

The youngest of four girls, Ernestine was born in Jackson, MS to John Luther and Bessie Coleman Covington. She lived most of her life in Jackson and Brandon, MS. After graduating from Central High School, she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She married William "Bill" Francis Guynes, Jr. in 1946, and they were married for 58 years. She was a loving daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who lovingly took care of her family, neighbors and friends.

She is survived by daughters Becky Farley (Frank) and Frances Guynes of Meridian; son Jeff Guynes (Tressa) of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren, Nan King Tucker (Sam), Jason Guynes King (Meg), Brooke Evans Pullen (Monty), Daniel Lewis, Jenni Lewis Barr (John David) and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Sissy Hampton of Boise Idaho and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William Francis Guynes, Jr., daughter Janis Guynes King, sisters Manie Woodruff and Jean Butts, and parents John Luther and Bessie Coleman Covington.

A celebration of Ernestine's life will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home, Brandon, MS at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossgates Baptist Church, 8 Crosswoods Rd, Brandon, MS 39042; or Aldersgate Methodist Senior Services, 6600 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39305.

The family thanks the staff at Aldersgate Personal Care, Bedford Care Center and Compassus Hospice, as well as sitters Sandra, Belinda, Dimetrice and Rose who helped take care of her.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
