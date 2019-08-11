|
Ernestine Weathersby Martin Elkins
Lumberton - Mrs. Ernestine Weathersby Martin Elkins, 80, of Lumberton, MS, formerly of Utica, MS, passed from this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia, MS.
She was born June 27, 1939, in Hazlehurst, MS. She helped her parents farm and run a fruit stand, attended schools in Copiah County, and eventually graduated from Utica High. She worked many places: a radio station in Kosciusko, MS; Allstate and Deposit Guaranty in Jackson, MS; the Bank of Utica and the Post Office in Utica, MS; and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. For years, she attended Utica Christian Church, where she sang in the choir. During this time, she kept a home and nurtured the lives of her two children, whom she loved dearly.
Music was a great joy of her life; she listened to songs daily, frequently sang, and sometimes played organ or guitar. She loved the outdoors and was always tending a garden or planting trees, flowers, and shrubs in the yard. She also loved cooking, and her fried chicken and pecan pies were more than a delight. Most of all, she was a wonderful mother who taught her children faith, hope, and love through not only her words but through her actions toward them. She found contentment in the simplicity of life, where God dwells.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 11, 2019