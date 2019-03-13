Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Errol Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Errol Dennis Gray


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Errol Dennis Gray Obituary
Errol Dennis Gray

Edwards - Errol Dennis Gray, 69, passed away at his home on March 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Edwards Cemetery.

Dennis was born on December 12, 1949 in Vicksburg, MS. He was a crop duster for 46 years and the owner/operator of Gray's Flying Service in Edwards, MS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathy Gray; his children, Rusty Gray, Paige Gray Loft (Brian), Michael Kinslow (Amanda), Joshua Gray (Meghan) and Alex Gray (Sarah); and nine wonderful grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now