Errol Dennis Gray
Edwards - Errol Dennis Gray, 69, passed away at his home on March 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Edwards Cemetery.
Dennis was born on December 12, 1949 in Vicksburg, MS. He was a crop duster for 46 years and the owner/operator of Gray's Flying Service in Edwards, MS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathy Gray; his children, Rusty Gray, Paige Gray Loft (Brian), Michael Kinslow (Amanda), Joshua Gray (Meghan) and Alex Gray (Sarah); and nine wonderful grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019