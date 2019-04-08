Erskine Poole



Farmhaven - Erskine Poole, 94, of Farmhaven died Friday, April 5, 2019 in his home.



A native of Collinsville and born January 12, 1925, he was the son of the late Ivan and Dora Bounds Poole. From the young age of 15, he developed a strong work ethic before meeting the love of his life, Eunice Ethridge, whom he married on November 22, 1945. They were longtime members of Collinsville Baptist Church. For many years, he was active in the Collinsville Youth Baseball program. He worked in logging and timber all of his life through his retirement in his mid-70s. He operated sawmills in Collinsville, Newton, and Farmhaven. Mr. Poole and his wife were known for their love of country-western dancing and were members of the "Capitol City Chasers" for many years.



He cherished time with his family the most. In his retirement years, he especially enjoyed wood-working and watching baseball games. There was not anything he could not repair or build. He loved caring for, raising and tending to the animals around his home. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Eunice E. Poole; son, Peter K. Poole; great grandson, Owen Lawrence; sister, Doris Boykin; and brother, Aubert Poole.



He is survived by his children: Deborah J. Sylvia (Jon), of Pensacola; Timothy E. Poole (Kay), of Bailey, MS; and Christopher L. Poole (Joyce), of Benton, AR; daughter-in-law, Cindy Poole, of Pearl; grandchildren: Elizabeth Covington (Ken), Wendy Lawrence (Kimsey), Jason Laughlin (Amanda), Justin Laughlin (Kathy), Amy McMinn (Adam), Christopher Poole, Jr., Caleb Poole (Amy), and Megan Poole; nine great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



Friends are invited to visitation with the family after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland where the Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Bro. Charlie Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in Farmhaven Cemetery on the grounds of the family home in Canton.



The family would like to give special thanks to caregiver, Ms. Nishie Mae King, whose care and devotion to Mr. and Mrs. Poole in their final years allowed them to live in the comfort of their home. The children are very grateful for your dedication and compassion. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary