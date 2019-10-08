Services
1916 - 2019
Essie Lee Jones Obituary
Essie Lee Jones

Oxford, MS - Essie Lee (Holyfield) Jones passed away peacefully at the Hermitage Gardens in Oxford, Mississippi, on October 7, 2019.

Lee Jones lived a rich and fulfilling life for 103 years. Lee was born July 29, 1916, the daughter of Dr. H.N. and Lula Holyfield, in Martinsville, Mississippi, the sixth of nine children. The family moved to Brandon, Mississippi, where her father built the city's first hospital and where Lee attended school.

Lee married Harold Wright Jones. They were blessed with three children, Sandra Jones Mayo, James Harold Jones and Victor Lynn Jones. Lee established a family home in Brandon and later moved to Louisville, Mississippi to be near Sandra. After a time in Panama City, Florida, with her son Victor, hurricane Michael sent her to live at the Hermitage Gardens in Oxford, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Jones, daughter Sandra Mayo and son James H. Jones.

Lee is survived by her son Victor Lynn Jones (Linda Daniel), and daughter-in-law Helen Jones, grandchildren Lee Ann Mayo (Gary Gusick), Cal Mayo (Caroline), Jeff Jones (Cristine Robes), Chris Jones (Terresa), John Mayo (Lacey), Peter Mayo (Catherine Schaff), Carley Humphreys (Ross), Jane Mayo-McAuley (Jenna), and Catherine McCloy (Ben). She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren who loved their Mamaw and many special nieces and nephews and other family members.

There will be a graveside service to celebrate Lee's life at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at: Floral Hills Memory Gardens 4111 Highway 80 East Pearl, MS 39208. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hermitage Gardens in Oxford.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
