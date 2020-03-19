|
Esther Martin Rigsby
Mrs. Esther Martin Rigsby entered into eternal rest on March 17,2020. There will be a viewing on Friday, March 20,2020 at Peoples Funeral Home, 886 N. Farish Street in Jackson, Mississippi. The time is 4:00-7:00 p.m. Due to recent events affecting the nation, a private funeral and interment will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
She was born on August 31, 1932 to Rev. and Mrs. Alex L. Martin in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Her parents and siblings predeceased her. She was a graduate of Claiborne County Training School, where she was the class salutatorian and choir accompanist. She matriculated at Alcorn State University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in English Education. While at Alcorn, she was a member of the college choir, the Dramatic Guild, and was initiated into the Gamma Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
On December 25, 1954, she united in holy matrimony to her college sweetheart: Dr. John D. Rigsby. He predeceased her.
Her other educational attainments included the Master of Science Degree in English Education from Indiana University. She also attained advanced certifications in Curriculum and Instruction and did additional studies at Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and New York University.
Her teaching career was in several Mississippi School Districts: Quitman County, Leflore County, Rankin County and Jackson Public Schools. During her career, she taught English, Journalism, Speech, Drama and Reading. She served as newspaper and yearbook advisor, District-wide English Department Chair, and participated in the writing and implementation of English instructional manuals. She was also employed at Tougaloo College as an Assistant Professor of English and Coordinator of Humanities Special Events. During her career, she served as an Adjunct Instructor of English at Alcorn State University, Jackson State University and Hinds Community College.
Further, she was an Essay Reader for the Graduate Record Examination administered by the Educational Testing Service.
As a child, she joined First Baptist Church in Port Gibson, Mississippi where she was the pianist for the church and state pianist for the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi. Mrs. Rigsby was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi for over sixty years. She served in many capacities: pianist for the Senior Choir; Co-Director of the Junior Choir; Alto vocalist in the Sanctuary Choir; VicePresident of the Women's Missionary Union; Publicity Coordinator; and Deaconess Chair.
Her community service included membership in the National Association for the Advancement for Colored People, Jackson Urban League, and the International Community Ambassadors Network.
Mrs. Rigsby served Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on many levels: President of the Beta Delta Omega Chapter, 17th South Eastern Regional Director, member of the International Board of Directors, and served on five international committees: Standards, Membership, Programs, Nominating and Constitution. She was co-author of the local chapter history book: "Capturing A Vision Fair" and a member of the Editorial Advisory Board for the Sorority's centennial history publication: "Pearls of Wisdom." She was a charter member of The LeFleur's Bluff Chapter of The Links, Incorporated where she served as Financial Secretary and Chair of the Arts Facet.
She was inducted into the Alcorn State University's Hall of Honor and received the NAACP's Mother of the Year Award. She also received many recognitions and honors for her leadership in various organizations. She served as a mentor to numerous students and teachers.
Mrs. Rigsby is survived by her four sons: Reginald D. Rigsby, M.D., of Madison, Mississippi; Delbert K. Rigsby, Esq. of Mitchellville, Maryland; Mark D. Rigsby of Beech Island, South Carolina; and Kenneth W. Rigsby of Nashville, Tennessee. Her daughters-in-law are Terri, Linda, and Virginia Rigsby. Her grandchildren are: Erin (Devin) Hawkins, Esq. of New Orleans, Louisiana; Morgan D. Rigsby and Markesa B. Rigsby of Nashville, Tennessee; and Reginald D. Rigsby II of Madison, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020