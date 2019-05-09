Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montgomery Baptist Church
Summit, MS
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Montgomery Baptist Church
Summit, MS
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Montgomery Baptist Church
Summit, MS
Byram - Esther Moak Pope, 84, of Byram, MS., and formerly of Summit, MS., passed away on May 6, 2019 at her Byram residence.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Montgomery Baptist Church in Summit with visitation again on Saturday, May 12, 2019 from 10 AM till services at 11 AM at the church. Rev. Carl Prewitt and Bro. Steve Sasser will officiate and burial to follow at Montgomery Cemetery.

Esther was born on May 14, 1934 in Summit, MS., to the late Mr. Kennie Lee and Clara Reeves Moak. Esther was a telephone operator with Bellsouth for 30 years as well as the pianist at Montgomery Baptist Church during her youth. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Byram. She had a love for music and flowers and was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers. Esther was greatly loved and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Jack Pope. She is survived by one son, Kenneth "Ken" Pope (Evonne) of Clinton; two daughters, Jackie Griffin (Kevin) of Byram and Tammy Pope of Byram; three sisters, Barbara Moak Wallace (Henry H. Sr.) of Brookhaven, Glenda Moak McKean (James) of Greensburg, LA, and Martha Moak Martin of Madison; two grandsons, Garret Pope (Jessi) and Cody Griffin (Kasi); two granddaughters, Stephanie Pope and Colleen Catchings (Keith); and three great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Garret Pope, Cody Griffin, Orian Williams II, Kevin Griffin, Kevin Mercier, and Keith Catchings.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 9, 2019
