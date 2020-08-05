Ethel Modane Dawkins Callahan
Jackson - "Dane" Callahan of Jackson, Mississippi, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Starkville, Mississippi. Mrs.Ca
llahan was born in Jasper County, Mississippi on August 1, 1925 to Ethel and Bourbon Dawkins. She was one of six children and attended Louin High School. During WWII, she moved to Jackson, MS and began working at the King Edward Hotel. She spoke fondly of the guests traveling by train, especially the newlyweds celebrating new beginnings. After the war, she started a job with the phone company and was introduced to James Callahan, who had recently returned home from active duty. Dane and Jim were married on Valentine's Day, 1948 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Jackson, MS.
Dane and Jim made their home in Jackson and raised their family. They were active members of St. Richard Catholic Church and School, Boy and Girl Scouts, Homemakers Association, and the Marine Corps League. No job or project was ever too big; they spent countless hours helping and serving others. Dane was a master seamstress that could make anything that anyone could imagine. They enjoyed gardening, maintaining a sanctuary full of roses and hummingbirds. They enjoyed spending time with their many friends, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dane and Jim celebrated more than 50 years of marriage prior to his passing.
In recent years, Dane resided at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville, MS. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Montgomery for their love and devotion to their residents. These last few years have been such a blessing to Dane and her family. Mrs.Ca
llahan was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and daughters Cora Lynn and Mary Lucille. She is survived by her children: Karen Turner Pellicano (Sal) of Byram, Mississippi; Tony Callahan (Cindy) of Starkville, Mississippi; and Robyn Orr (John) of Arlington,Tennessee. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 12-1:30pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Service to immediately follow at 1:30pm with Fr. Mike O'Brien presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Ronald McDonald House, or the charity of your choice
.
